United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the April 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United-Guardian stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 3.37% of United-Guardian worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

UG traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $9.24. The company had a trading volume of 423 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,856. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day moving average is $7.86. The stock has a market cap of $42.41 million, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.69. United-Guardian has a fifty-two week low of $5.79 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70.

United-Guardian ( NASDAQ:UG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 25.37% and a net margin of 23.77%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on United-Guardian in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.

