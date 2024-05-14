Short Interest in United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG) Declines By 30.3%

United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 512,200 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the April 15th total of 735,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.0 days. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Homes Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in United Homes Group stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,025,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 2.12% of United Homes Group worth $5,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

United Homes Group Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ UHG traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.40. 12,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,009. The company has a market cap of $309.57 million, a PE ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 1.39. United Homes Group has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $18.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.26.

United Homes Group Company Profile

United Homes Group ( NASDAQ:UHG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. United Homes Group had a net margin of 82.93% and a negative return on equity of 231.05%. The business had revenue of $116.83 million during the quarter.

United Homes Group, Inc, a homebuilding company, engages in the design, building, and sale of homes in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It provides detached single-family houses, as well as attached single-family houses, including duplex and town houses for entry-level buyers, first time move-ups, second time move-ups, third time move-ups, and custom builds.

