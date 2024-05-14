Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $63.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Sylvamo traded as high as $69.46 and last traded at $68.67, with a volume of 50696 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $68.03.

Insider Transactions at Sylvamo

In other Sylvamo news, SVP Peggy Maes sold 1,000 shares of Sylvamo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $55,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,373.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Peggy Maes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $55,090.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,373.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 12,225 shares of Sylvamo stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $699,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,566,187.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,951 shares of company stock valued at $1,618,664 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sylvamo

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Sylvamo by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 465,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,464,000 after acquiring an additional 16,085 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Sylvamo by 28.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Sylvamo by 2.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sylvamo by 341,141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 40,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 40,937 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Sylvamo Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.08.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $905.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.38 million. Sylvamo had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sylvamo Co. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Sylvamo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.59%.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

