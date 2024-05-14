Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Short Interest Down 16.3% in April

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 296,300 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the April 15th total of 353,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Mammoth Energy Services Price Performance
Mammoth Energy Services stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.48. The stock had a trading volume of 39,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,286. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day moving average is $3.90. Mammoth Energy Services has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.07 million, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The energy company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $52.78 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mammoth Energy Services
About Mammoth Energy Services
Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Well Completion Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The company offers pressure pumping and hydraulic fracturing, sand hauling, and water transfer services; and master services agreements.
