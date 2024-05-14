Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Short Interest Down 16.3% in April

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 296,300 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the April 15th total of 353,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Mammoth Energy Services Price Performance

Mammoth Energy Services stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.48. The stock had a trading volume of 39,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,286. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.47 and its 200 day moving average is $3.90. Mammoth Energy Services has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.07 million, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The energy company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. The business had revenue of $52.78 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mammoth Energy Services

About Mammoth Energy Services

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 723,772 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 17,369 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Mammoth Energy Services by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 73,423 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,265 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 21,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Well Completion Services, Infrastructure Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The company offers pressure pumping and hydraulic fracturing, sand hauling, and water transfer services; and master services agreements.

