BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:USFI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:USFI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the April 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.0 days.

BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ USFI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.72. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.16. BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $25.16.

BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.1088 dividend. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. This is a boost from BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The BrandywineGLOBAL – U.S. Fixed Income ETF (USFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively manages a high-conviction portfolio built through its value-oriented framework. The fund consists of USD-denominated, investment grade government and corporate securities of any maturity, with a focus on duration management USFI was launched on Jul 25, 2023 and is issued by Franklin Templeton.

