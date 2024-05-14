Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) Short Interest Update

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXINGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 118,600 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the April 15th total of 98,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 74,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Uxin Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UXIN traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.71. 308,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,918. Uxin has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average of $5.02.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXINGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.82 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uxin

A hedge fund recently bought a new position in Uxin stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXINFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 616,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 13.12% of Uxin as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

About Uxin

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services.

