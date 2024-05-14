Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) Short Interest Update

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 118,600 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the April 15th total of 98,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 74,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Uxin Stock Performance

NASDAQ:UXIN traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.71. 308,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,918. Uxin has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average of $5.02.

Get Uxin alerts:

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.82 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uxin

About Uxin

A hedge fund recently bought a new position in Uxin stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Uxin Limited ( NASDAQ:UXIN Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 616,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 13.12% of Uxin as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 22.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.