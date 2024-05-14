Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN) Short Interest Update

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 118,600 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the April 15th total of 98,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 74,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.
Uxin Stock Performance
NASDAQ:UXIN traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.71. 308,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,918. Uxin has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day moving average of $5.02.
Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.82 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uxin
About Uxin
Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Uxin
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- On Shares Move Higher in Race to a New All-Time High
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- What Wall Street Doesn’t Want You to Know About Alibaba Stock
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Dutch Bros Gives Investors More Bang for the Buck than Starbucks
Receive News & Ratings for Uxin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uxin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.