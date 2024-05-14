Head to Head Review: KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) & BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD)

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Free Report) and KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BuzzFeed and KORE Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get BuzzFeed alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BuzzFeed $252.68 million 0.29 -$88.58 million ($2.52) -0.79 KORE Group $276.61 million 0.23 -$167.04 million ($1.93) -0.40

BuzzFeed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than KORE Group. BuzzFeed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KORE Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

37.6% of BuzzFeed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.5% of KORE Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of BuzzFeed shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of KORE Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares BuzzFeed and KORE Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BuzzFeed -30.13% -56.18% -16.78% KORE Group -60.39% -85.34% -14.75%

Volatility and Risk

BuzzFeed has a beta of 3.1, indicating that its share price is 210% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KORE Group has a beta of 2.71, indicating that its share price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BuzzFeed and KORE Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BuzzFeed 0 0 0 0 N/A KORE Group 0 2 3 0 2.60

KORE Group has a consensus target price of $2.94, indicating a potential upside of 262.78%. Given KORE Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe KORE Group is more favorable than BuzzFeed.

About BuzzFeed

(Get Free Report)

BuzzFeed, Inc., a digital media company, distributes content across owned and operated, as well as third-party platforms. The company offers BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a pocket friendly newsroom; Tasty, a platform for food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content. It also provides display, programmatic, and video advertising on its owned and operated sites and applications. BuzzFeed, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About KORE Group

(Get Free Report)

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity and location-based services, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the business market. The company's products include IoT connectivity-as-a-service; connectivity enablement-as-a-service; device management services; and security location based services. It serves customers in healthcare, fleet and vehicle management, asset management, communication services, and industrial/manufacturing sectors. KORE Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for BuzzFeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BuzzFeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.