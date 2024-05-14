Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Announces $0.85 Quarterly Dividend

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.85 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

Moody’s has increased its dividend by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Moody’s has a payout ratio of 27.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Moody’s to earn $12.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.8%.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Stock Up 0.3 %

MCO traded up $1.19 on Tuesday, hitting $398.67. 46,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $385.59 and its 200-day moving average is $377.04. The company has a market cap of $72.80 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.26. Moody’s has a 12 month low of $298.86 and a 12 month high of $407.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 54.50% and a net margin of 27.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Moody’s will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Moody’s from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Moody’s from $350.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Moody’s

About Moody’s

(Get Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.