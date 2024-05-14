Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Grows Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,560 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Newport Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $679,775,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in NIKE by 117.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,986,441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $285,564,000 after buying an additional 1,610,273 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in NIKE by 37.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,791,531 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $553,786,000 after buying an additional 1,583,541 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth $97,724,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,620,466 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $537,429,000 after purchasing an additional 870,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,689,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,078,444. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. On average, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on NIKE from $142.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NIKE from $124.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.26.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

