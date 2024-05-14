First United Bank & Trust Acquires New Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FE. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 38,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 29.5% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 25,557 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on FE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

FirstEnergy Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:FE traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,245,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.39. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $40.42.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This is a positive change from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.70%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

