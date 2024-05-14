Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Increases Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 151.6% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:PRU opened at $117.80 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.97 and a 1-year high of $119.60. The company has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $15.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Prudential Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $782,792.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,642,656.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $782,792.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,642,656.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $604,933.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,472.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,444 shares of company stock worth $3,820,597 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

