Boston Partners Has $114 Million Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Boston Partners cut its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,613,941 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,366,571 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in eBay were worth $114,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Strs Ohio bought a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $463,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in eBay by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 51,875 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,287,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in eBay by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in eBay by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 149,318 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after acquiring an additional 9,765 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

Insider Activity at eBay

In other news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,803,915.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,803,915.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,140.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on EBAY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on eBay

eBay Stock Up 1.9 %

eBay stock opened at $51.99 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $52.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.20.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. eBay’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 21.51%.

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.