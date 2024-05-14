RBA Wealth Management LLC Sells 400 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

RBA Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,991 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 3.4% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $2,312,000. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its position in Broadcom by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 2,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 269,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $301,010,000 after acquiring an additional 23,758 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,575 shares in the company, valued at $22,276,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.97, for a total transaction of $3,297,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,957,296.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVGO. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen raised Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,296.91.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of AVGO traded up $12.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,349.59. The stock had a trading volume of 361,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,523. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $628.47 and a 12-month high of $1,438.17. The firm has a market cap of $625.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,308.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,167.40.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

