Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is RBA Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

RBA Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,406 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up 2.7% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Adobe by 17,006.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 2,161,614 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,102,207,000 after buying an additional 2,148,978 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $875,592,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 25.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,438,805 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,263,347,000 after purchasing an additional 889,607 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 12.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,561,859 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,326,092,000 after purchasing an additional 498,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,970,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE traded down $4.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $478.52. The company had a trading volume of 795,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,358,922. The company has a market capitalization of $214.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.28. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $333.01 and a 12-month high of $638.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $501.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $559.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $690.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at $15,829,839. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

