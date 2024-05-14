MAS Advisors LLC Invests $209,000 in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGC. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 46,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,897,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 473,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,095,000 after buying an additional 59,183 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,551,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,151,000 after acquiring an additional 23,081 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MGC traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $186.84. 21,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,750. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.70 and its 200 day moving average is $174.03. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $144.48 and a 52 week high of $187.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

