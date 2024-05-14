RBA Wealth Management LLC Has $5.57 Million Stock Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Teck Resources accounts for about 2.4% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $5,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 7.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Teck Resources by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Teck Resources by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TECK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Teck Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Shares of NYSE:TECK traded up $1.09 on Tuesday, reaching $52.55. The company had a trading volume of 806,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,947,724. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.28. Teck Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $34.38 and a twelve month high of $52.58.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0911 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 16.37%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

