iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Position Lowered by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.94. 470,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,340,857. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.59 and a fifty-two week high of $85.56. The stock has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.13.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

