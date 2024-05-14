Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,785 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,717 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 145.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,993 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 7,102 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 748.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 15,221 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 13,426 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 613.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 13,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 981,284 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $152,177,000 after acquiring an additional 577,514 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Diamondback Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.95.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

FANG stock traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $198.20. 396,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,710,245. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.16. The company has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.91. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $123.41 and a one year high of $211.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

Insider Activity at Diamondback Energy

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,153,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,031,153.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,153,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,031,153.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $179,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,241.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,575 shares of company stock valued at $11,491,006 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

