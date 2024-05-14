RBA Wealth Management LLC Has $4.41 Million Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Prologis makes up about 1.9% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 254.5% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 170.9% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 997,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,524,924. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.04. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $101.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PLD. Barclays decreased their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Prologis from $136.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.12.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

