RBA Wealth Management LLC Has $4.09 Million Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

RBA Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Boston Scientific makes up approximately 1.8% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,920,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,648,595,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045,263 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 391.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,271,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $172,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,253 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 5.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,076,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,221,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,348 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 39.3% during the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 6,129,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $323,641,000 after buying an additional 1,730,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,768,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,534,969,000 after buying an additional 1,525,432 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.09.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $899,779.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 271,542 shares in the company, valued at $17,883,756.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $899,779.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 271,542 shares in the company, valued at $17,883,756.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $286,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,261 shares of company stock valued at $6,185,929 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:BSX traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.56. 1,341,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,498,512. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.23. The company has a market capitalization of $106.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.77. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $48.35 and a twelve month high of $74.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

