RBA Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,206 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 25.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,990 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,988 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,208 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $512,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 17.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 363,359 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $43,748,000 after purchasing an additional 53,621 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EA shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $143,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,258 shares in the company, valued at $2,901,755.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total value of $210,390.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,432.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.24, for a total transaction of $143,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,755.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,272 shares of company stock worth $4,420,459. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.11. 488,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,013,616. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.54. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.47 and a 1-year high of $144.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.78.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

