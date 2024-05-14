The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EL. Raymond James increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.92.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

EL traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.46. 708,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,753,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $48.21 billion, a PE ratio of 75.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.92. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $102.22 and a one year high of $204.41.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 148.31%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

