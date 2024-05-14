Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases New Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 472 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 59 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 84.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $9,063,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,640 shares in the company, valued at $81,357,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $9,063,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,640 shares in the company, valued at $81,357,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total transaction of $6,032,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,179,301.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,724 shares of company stock worth $16,033,760 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

MLM traded down $3.44 on Tuesday, hitting $604.61. 74,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,486. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $389.90 and a one year high of $626.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $601.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $531.11.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.05. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $600.00 price target (up from $530.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $376.00 to $543.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $635.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.27.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

