Provident Bancorp’s (PVBC) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Stephens reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $11.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Provident Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PVBC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.42. 7,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,452. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.50. Provident Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Get Provident Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Trading of Provident Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stilwell Value LLC lifted its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 1,820,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,644,000 after purchasing an additional 138,274 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Provident Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Provident Bancorp by 5.0% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 198,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 9,468 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 35,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Provident Bancorp Company Profile

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.