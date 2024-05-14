Provident Bancorp’s (PVBC) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Stephens

Stephens reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $11.00 target price on the bank’s stock.
Provident Bancorp Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PVBC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.42. 7,266 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,452. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.50. Provident Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.
Institutional Trading of Provident Bancorp
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stilwell Value LLC lifted its position in shares of Provident Bancorp by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 1,820,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,644,000 after purchasing an additional 138,274 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Provident Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Provident Bancorp by 5.0% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 198,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 9,468 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Provident Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 8.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 35,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.
Provident Bancorp Company Profile
Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.
