CEMATRIX (CVE:CVX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Clarus Securities

CEMATRIX (CVE:CVX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Clarus Securities to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

CEMATRIX Price Performance

CVX traded down C$0.02 on Friday, reaching C$0.36. The stock had a trading volume of 60,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,361. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$48.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.00 and a beta of 0.86. CEMATRIX has a fifty-two week low of C$0.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.31.

CEMATRIX (CVE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$19.55 million for the quarter. CEMATRIX had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 4.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CEMATRIX will post 0.0229277 EPS for the current year.

About CEMATRIX

CEMATRIX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the sale and onsite production of cellular concrete for various applications in the infrastructure, industrial, and commercial construction markets in North America. Its cellular concrete products are used as lightweight backfill for MSE walls, bridge approach fills, roadways and runways, and slope stabilization; insulation material for oil and gas facility slabs, roadways, shallow utilities, and contaminated site remediation; and grout, such as tunnel grouting, annular pipe grout, and pipe abandonment, as well as flowable fills applications.

