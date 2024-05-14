Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Buys 950 Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth $89,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 5,897.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in John Wiley & Sons in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

Shares of WLY stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,323. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.05. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.83 and a 1-year high of $40.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $460.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.60 million. John Wiley & Sons had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a positive return on equity of 18.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 8th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is -48.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at John Wiley & Sons

In related news, EVP Jay Flynn sold 6,114 shares of John Wiley & Sons stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $237,345.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,238.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

