Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Purchases New Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 32,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 15,866 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 228,569 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.14.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of ET stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,256,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,268,347. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 1.63. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $16.40.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $21.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.317 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.51%.

About Energy Transfer

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.