Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $255,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.65. 463,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,550,967. The company has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $59.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.89.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.