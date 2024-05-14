Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 13th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 21st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%.

Waste Management has raised its dividend by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. Waste Management has a payout ratio of 37.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Waste Management to earn $7.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.7%.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE WM traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $210.73. The stock had a trading volume of 116,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,954. Waste Management has a 52-week low of $149.71 and a 52-week high of $214.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.30 and a 200 day moving average of $190.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $84.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total transaction of $523,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,217,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total value of $523,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,217,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $153,899.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,934,010.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,007 shares of company stock worth $3,696,520 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WM. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Waste Management from $207.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $221.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.24.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

