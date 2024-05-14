Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Takes Position in Calvert International Responsible Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CVIE)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Calvert International Responsible Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CVIE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Calvert International Responsible Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Calvert International Responsible Index ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.05. 2,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,740. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.66. Calvert International Responsible Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.91 and a fifty-two week high of $57.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.88.

About Calvert International Responsible Index ETF

The Calvert International Responsible Index ETF (CVIE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Calvert International Responsible index, a market-cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large-cap stocks from the developed markets outside of the US CVIE was launched on Jan 30, 2023 and is managed by Calvert.

