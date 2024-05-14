Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Sells 14,086 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel trimmed its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 60.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,352 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 14,086 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 2.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,433 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in Plug Power by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Plug Power by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,818 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 17.1% during the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 16,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 13.0% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,876 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. 43.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLUG has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup cut Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $3.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Marathon Capitl reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Plug Power from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.90.

PLUG opened at $4.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.79. Plug Power Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $222.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.21 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 181.96% and a negative return on equity of 43.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $25,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 639,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,304.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

