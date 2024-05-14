Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 15,000 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,747,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.19% of Royal Bank of Canada worth $277,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RY. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $104.70 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $77.90 and a twelve month high of $105.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.12. The firm has a market cap of $148.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 12.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.0207 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 51.39%.

RY has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.67.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

