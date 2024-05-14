Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,317,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,235 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 3.29% of Chesapeake Energy worth $332,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 261,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,590,000 after purchasing an additional 33,660 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 6.6% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 13,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter valued at $4,510,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,693,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,238,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $89.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.09. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.51. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $72.84 and a twelve month high of $93.58.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.08). Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHK. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.67.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

