Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $5.75 Million Stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,426 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $5,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IXN. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. EQ LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,218,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 24,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA IXN opened at $74.17 on Tuesday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $54.23 and a 52 week high of $76.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.56. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

