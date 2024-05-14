United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $152.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $192.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.52.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. HSBC upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

