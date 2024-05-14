Asante Gold Corp (CNSX:ASE) Director Purchases C$116,611.00 in Stock

Asante Gold Corp (CNSX:ASE – Get Free Report) Director Malik Mohammed Easah bought 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,611.00.
Asante Gold Stock Performance
Asante Gold Corp has a one year low of C$0.05 and a one year high of C$0.18.
About Asante Gold
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Asante Gold
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- On Shares Move Higher in Race to a New All-Time High
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- What Wall Street Doesn’t Want You to Know About Alibaba Stock
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Dutch Bros Gives Investors More Bang for the Buck than Starbucks
Receive News & Ratings for Asante Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asante Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.