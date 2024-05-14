Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 147.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,885 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF worth $7,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HF Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $275,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,077,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 30.0% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 110,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 25,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 144,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,689,000 after buying an additional 7,179 shares during the period.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF stock opened at $35.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.79.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

