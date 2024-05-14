Advisor OS LLC Purchases 289 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 966.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the third quarter worth $40,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on CME shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price target on CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $187.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (down from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Terry L. Savage sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total transaction of $526,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,946.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Terry L. Savage sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.65, for a total transaction of $526,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,946.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total transaction of $1,501,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,999.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,640 shares of company stock worth $10,464,924 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME stock traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $207.04. 93,713 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,224. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.73 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

