First United Bank & Trust Buys Shares of 85 MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 85 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 218,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,786,000 after buying an additional 35,277 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 13,659.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after buying an additional 10,108 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in MSCI by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 430,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,971,000 after buying an additional 12,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $459.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445,575.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 291,038 shares in the company, valued at $133,705,767.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $459.41 per share, for a total transaction of $3,445,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 291,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,705,767.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.69, for a total transaction of $4,245,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,831 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,254.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSCI shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of MSCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $425.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $613.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on MSCI from $671.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.53.

MSCI Stock Up 1.5 %

MSCI stock traded up $7.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $492.73. The stock had a trading volume of 101,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,956. The firm has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $439.95 and a twelve month high of $617.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $523.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $536.04.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $680.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.47 million. MSCI had a net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 121.86%. MSCI’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 43.69%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

