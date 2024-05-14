Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Barclays

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

MU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush upped their target price on Micron Technology from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $124.60.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $123.45. 4,099,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,715,051. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $60.50 and a 12-month high of $130.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.80.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -13.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $5,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,712,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $1,733,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,723,867.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,557 shares in the company, valued at $94,712,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 395,446 shares of company stock valued at $45,156,253. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Micron Technology by 15.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 37,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 24,743 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its position in Micron Technology by 45.2% in the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 27,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 8,569 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 16.2% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,817 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Micron Technology by 17.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

