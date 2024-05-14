First United Bank & Trust Acquires New Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $384,000. IFG Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 409,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,233,000 after purchasing an additional 15,684 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manhattan West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Manhattan West Asset Management LLC now owns 43,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 11,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.69. 2,411,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,586,128. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.32. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $80.72.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

