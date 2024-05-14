382 Shares in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Purchased by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 3,635 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HIG traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.21. 158,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,750,274. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.38. The company has a market cap of $29.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.42 and a 12-month high of $103.64.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.09). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 21.36%.

HIG has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.63.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,528 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.97, for a total transaction of $1,365,196.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,044.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.97, for a total value of $1,365,196.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,044.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total value of $3,713,269.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,169 shares in the company, valued at $6,600,105.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,580 shares of company stock valued at $17,711,492 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

