IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) Price Target Increased to $84.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 44.45% from the company’s previous close.

IAC has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of IAC from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of IAC from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays upped their target price on IAC from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised IAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on IAC from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.92.

IAC stock traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.66 and a beta of 1.34. IAC has a 1 year low of $41.39 and a 1 year high of $69.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. IAC had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 3.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that IAC will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAC by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in IAC by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 44,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of IAC by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of IAC by 23.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of IAC by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

