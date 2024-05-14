Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Given New $2.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $2.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mustang Bio’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.
Mustang Bio Stock Down 1.5 %
MBIO traded down $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.26. 11,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,608. The company has a market cap of $2.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.75. Mustang Bio has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $8.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.17.
Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.97. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mustang Bio will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mustang Bio
Mustang Bio Company Profile
Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mustang Bio
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- On Shares Move Higher in Race to a New All-Time High
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- What Wall Street Doesn’t Want You to Know About Alibaba Stock
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Dutch Bros Gives Investors More Bang for the Buck than Starbucks
Receive News & Ratings for Mustang Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mustang Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.