Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Given New $2.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $2.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Mustang Bio’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Mustang Bio Stock Down 1.5 %

MBIO traded down $0.00 on Monday, reaching $0.26. 11,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,608. The company has a market cap of $2.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.75. Mustang Bio has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $8.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.17.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.97. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mustang Bio will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mustang Bio stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mustang Bio, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MBIO Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 435,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 4.73% of Mustang Bio at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

