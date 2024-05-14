Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 8,363,546 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 56.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,323,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,363,546 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.47% of Truist Financial worth $233,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Truist Financial by 236.0% in the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $39.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.67, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $26.57 and a 52 week high of $40.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.64.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -157.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on TFC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Compass Point raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TFC

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.