279 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Acquired by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 279 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 228.8% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,117 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $395,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 85,915 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,895,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 47.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,480,780 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $343,464,000 after acquiring an additional 793,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 11.2% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 906,553 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $125,512,000 after acquiring an additional 91,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.84.

Applied Materials Stock Up 1.2 %

AMAT traded up $2.40 on Tuesday, reaching $209.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,758,774. The company has a market capitalization of $173.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.02 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $204.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.63.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

