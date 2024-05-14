Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Buy”

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $6.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.33.

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.64. 322,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,330. The firm has a market cap of $474.83 million, a P/E ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 2.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.29. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $13.70.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.65% and a negative net margin of 3,470.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Greg Tourangeau sold 4,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $57,240.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,378.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 7.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,975,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,531,000 after purchasing an additional 421,676 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 4,308,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,129,000 after buying an additional 1,191,363 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,965,000 after buying an additional 18,681 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,406,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,685,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,919,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

