Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,457,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 407,866 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 2.77% of Assurant worth $245,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Assurant by 183.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 17,646 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Assurant by 69.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in Assurant by 3.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Assurant by 12.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Assurant by 7.7% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Assurant from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.25.

Assurant Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $176.43 on Tuesday. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.45 and a 1 year high of $189.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.26.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

