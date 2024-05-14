Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 261 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 107,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,450,000 after buying an additional 16,360 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in PACCAR by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 264,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,853,000 after purchasing an additional 89,359 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at $319,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 558,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,518,000 after purchasing an additional 166,628 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 16,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $106.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $56.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.96. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $68.40 and a 52 week high of $125.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.64.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 31.71%. PACCAR’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 11.20%.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In related news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $226,129.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PACCAR news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $958,918.53. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,301.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,241. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PCAR shares. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective (up previously from $117.00) on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.62.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PACCAR

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.