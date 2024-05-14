Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,645 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,541 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,006 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,894 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,370 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 6,425 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $69.83 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $58.27 and a one year high of $75.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.80.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $2.58 per share. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 6.6%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RIO shares. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

